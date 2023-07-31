Euclid Space Telescope Captures First Test Images

Euclid’s two instruments have successfully captured their first test images, indicating that the space telescope is on track to achieve its scientific goals and potentially even more. While the true new view of the cosmos is still months away, this milestone demonstrates that the telescope and instruments are functioning well.

Euclid Project Manager, Giuseppe Racca, expressed his excitement at seeing these first images after more than 11 years of designing and developing Euclid. He highlighted that the images were produced with minimum system tuning and that the fully calibrated Euclid will observe billions of galaxies to create the largest-ever 3D map of the sky.

ESA Director General, Josef Aschbacher, congratulated the Euclid team and expressed confidence in their ability to reveal more about the 95% of the Universe that is currently unknown. Carole Mundell, ESA’s Director of Science, also praised the remarkable data expected from Euclid and its potential to unravel the nature of dark energy.

Yannick Mellier, Euclid Consortium lead, described the first images obtained with Euclid’s visible and near-infrared instruments as opening a new era for observational cosmology and statistical astronomy. He emphasized that these images mark the beginning of the quest to understand the very nature of dark energy.

Euclid’s visible instrument, VIS, will take super sharp images of billions of galaxies to measure their shapes. The initial test image reveals a few easily identifiable galaxies and many more hidden among the stars, waiting to be discovered. These VIS images will be accessible for scientific and other purposes.

Euclid’s near-infrared spectrometer and photometer, NISP, has a dual role of imaging galaxies in infrared light and measuring the amount of light emitted at different wavelengths. By combining distance information from NISP and galaxy shape data from VIS, scientists will be able to map the distribution of galaxies and understand changes over time.

The snapshots released so far are early unprocessed test images to evaluate the instruments and make necessary refinements. The Euclid Consortium will process longer-exposed survey observations into detailed, artifact-free, science-ready images in the coming months.