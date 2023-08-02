Euclid Space Telescope Captures First Images of the Cosmos

The Euclid space telescope, created to investigate the mysteries of the universe, has captured its first images of the cosmos. The preliminary test images taken by the spacecraft’s instruments reveal stunning views of stars, demonstrating that everything onboard is functioning properly.

Euclid, the European Space Agency’s newest observatory, has spent the past month traveling to its orbital point located 1 million miles away from Earth. It will remain at this point, known as the sun-Earth Langrangian point L2, alongside NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.

Scientists are pleased with the initial images captured by Euclid, as they indicate that the telescope may exceed expectations. The fully calibrated Euclid will observe billions of galaxies to create the largest 3D map of the sky ever produced.

Over the next two months, Euclid will test and calibrate its instruments before embarking on a six-year survey of approximately one-third of the sky. The telescope’s visible-light camera will capture images of billions of galaxies, providing a wide perspective that surpasses the capabilities of ground-based sky surveys.

Euclid’s primary goal is to explore the mysteries of the universe, including dark matter and dark energy. Dark matter, believed to make up at least 85% of the total matter in the universe, has never been directly detected. Dark energy, on the other hand, is a mysterious force thought to contribute to the accelerating expansion of the universe.

Understanding dark matter and dark energy could shed light on the composition of the universe, its expansion over time, and the nature of gravity. These concepts also play a role in the distribution and movement of celestial objects.

Euclid’s mission holds great promise for advancing our understanding of the cosmos and uncovering the secrets of dark matter and dark energy.