The European Space Agency’s Euclid Telescope Sends Back First Images

The European Space Agency’s Euclid Telescope has captured its first images, showcasing a fragment of the sky in stunning detail. These test images demonstrate that the cameras on the telescope are functioning properly. While only offering a glimpse of what Euclid will eventually be capable of observing, the images have been produced with only minimal tuning.

The captured image covers an area that is a quarter of the width and height of the full moon. However, Euclid’s objective is to observe over a third of the entire sky. The image shown is only 4 percent of the instrument’s field of view. Additionally, the exposure time for this image is 100 seconds, which is only 20 percent of the operational exposure time. Longer exposures allow more light to enter the telescope, enabling it to capture more detail.

Euclid’s image quality is at least four times sharper than those produced by ground-based telescopes. The telescope utilizes a visible light camera to capture sharp images of galaxy shapes in deep space. Furthermore, its near infrared spectrometer and photometer measure the amount of light emitted by galaxies at different wavelengths. By combining data from these instruments, astronomers can map the distribution of galaxies throughout the universe and how it has evolved over time.

Launched on July 1, after 11 years of design and development, Euclid’s mission is to create a 3-D map of several billion galaxies with time as the third dimension. Astronomers hope that this map will help explain the accelerating rate of expansion in the universe. By measuring the space between galaxies, scientists can study the structure and expansion of the universe billions of years ago, providing insights into the effects of dark matter and dark energy.

Dark matter and dark energy are mysterious forces that govern the universe, accounting for 95 percent of its composition. Revealing the nature of dark matter and dark energy is one of the primary objectives of the Euclid Telescope.

While Euclid's test images are impressive, their significance goes beyond informing us about dark matter or dark energy. They offer us a glimpse into the vast universe that we are soon to inhabit.

