ESA’s Euclid Mission: Investigating Dark Matter and Dark Energy

ESA’s Euclid mission, launched on July 1, 2023, is a highly ambitious project aimed at exploring and understanding the enigmatic components of our Universe: dark matter and dark energy. The spacecraft will observe billions of galaxies up to 10 billion light-years away, creating the most accurate 3D map of the Universe ever constructed.

Dark matter and dark energy make up the majority of the Universe, with only 5% being visible matter. While their existence is inferred indirectly, their true nature remains unknown. Dark matter is responsible for holding galaxies together, while dark energy is accelerating the expansion of the Universe.

Euclid’s data has the potential to determine whether dark energy is “vacuum energy,” which would require revising fundamental theories of particle physics. Alternatively, if dark energy is not vacuum energy, it would suggest that Einstein’s theory of gravity may be incorrect. Either way, it would be a revolution in physics.

The Euclid mission is a collaborative project involving a consortium of 2,000 scientists and engineers from 15 countries. The spacecraft is equipped with two instruments: the Near Infrared Spectrometer and Photometer (NISP) and the VIS camera. The VIS camera, led by researchers from University College London (UCL), is one of the largest ever sent into space.

The VIS camera will capture high-resolution, panoramic images of a large section of the universe, covering a third of the night sky and spanning 10 billion years of cosmic history. Astronomers will use weak gravitational lensing, which measures how light from distant galaxies is bent by the gravity of intervening matter, to study the distribution of visible and dark matter in greater detail than ever before.

By observing distant galaxies, the Euclid mission allows astronomers to study how dark matter has evolved throughout the history of the universe. This provides valuable insights into the interaction between dark matter and dark energy.

The construction of the VIS camera was a pan-European endeavor, with contributions from France, Switzerland, and Italy. The core electronics, including the array of CCDs, were built, tested, and calibrated at UCL’s Mullard Space Science Laboratory.

Euclid’s mission will span six years and will provide unprecedented images of more than 1.5 billion galaxies, covering a much larger area of the sky than previous telescopes like the Hubble Space Telescope. This vast amount of data will revolutionize our understanding of the Universe and its mysterious components.