European Space Agency’s Euclid Telescope Sends First Images from Space

On Monday, the European Space Agency’s Euclid telescope transmitted its initial images back to Earth, confirming the functionality of its instruments. The Euclid telescope’s primary objective is to map the dark side of the universe by analyzing billions of galaxies up to 10 billion light-years away. This extensive map will be in “3D,” incorporating the element of time to demonstrate the evolution of these realms alongside the maturing cosmos.

Euclid was launched on July 1 from Cape Canaveral, Florida and is currently positioned approximately one million miles away from Earth at the second Lagrange point, alongside the James Webb Space Telescope. Over the coming months, scientists will continue testing Euclid until it commences its official cosmic survey.

The images received from the Euclid telescope were captured using the “Visible Instrument” (VIS). These images exhibit cosmic rays, glittering stars, and fuzzy blobs which represent galaxies that Euclid will further investigate. The Euclid telescope also comprises the Near-Infrared Spectrometer and Photometer (NISP), which aids in imaging galaxies in infrared light and measuring the amount of light emitted by each galaxy to determine its distance.

Euclid’s ability to explore the dark universe is of significant importance. Dark energy and dark matter remain intriguing phenomena in astronomy since they cannot be directly observed but are thought to have a substantial influence on the universe. Dark energy is believed to be responsible for the accelerating expansion of space, while the presence of dark matter contributes to the stability of galaxies and the structure of the universe.

Understanding the nature of dark energy and dark matter is crucial for comprehending the fundamental workings of the universe. The successful operation of the Euclid telescope brings us closer to unraveling these mysteries and gaining a deeper understanding of the universe we inhabit.