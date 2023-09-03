CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

ESA’s Hera Mission Assembled and Ready for Asteroid Study

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 3, 2023
ESA’s Hera Mission Assembled and Ready for Asteroid Study

ESA’s Hera mission, aimed at studying the Dimorphos and Didymos asteroids for planetary defense, has been fully assembled in Germany and is now set to undergo rigorous testing in the Netherlands.

Hera, Europe’s contribution to an international planetary defense experiment, will follow up on the success of NASA’s DART mission, which impacted the Dimorphos asteroid to modify its orbit. Hera will perform a close-up survey of the crater left by the DART impact and gather data on Dimorphos’ mass and composition, as well as that of the larger Didymos asteroid that Dimorphos orbits around.

The spacecraft consists of two modules – the Core Module and the Propulsion Module. The Core Module serves as the brains of the mission, hosting the onboard computer, mission systems, and instruments. The Propulsion Module, on the other hand, incorporates propellant tanks, piping, and thrusters for deep space travel and maneuvering around the asteroids.

The modules were mated together at OHB Bremen in Germany, where the Core Module was carefully slotted into place over a three-hour period. Extensive simulations were performed prior to the mating to ensure alignment down to a few tenths of a millimeter. Once the mating was complete, the modules were fully bolted together, creating a single spacecraft.

Hera is now scheduled to undergo full-scale environmental testing at the ESTEC Test Centre in the Netherlands to verify its flight readiness. The testing campaign will simulate the conditions the spacecraft will experience in space.

With the successful assembly of Hera, ESA is one step closer to gaining valuable insights into asteroid characteristics and developing strategies for planetary defense.

Sources: ESA/Science Office, OHB

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Science

The Unfortunate Change: Forests Becoming a Source of Carbon Emissions Instead of Carbon Sinks

Sep 4, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Eerie Audio Reveals the Sound of a Black Hole, According to NASA

Sep 3, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

New Antibiotic Discovered that Could Combat Drug Resistance

Sep 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Technology

The Rise of YouTube Shorts and its Impact on YouTube’s Ad Business

Sep 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Melbourne Water Uses IoT Sensors and Data Analytics to Predict Recycled Water Quality

Sep 4, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Indoor Location: The Unseen Game Changer in Global Business Strategy

Sep 4, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Upgrade Your Audio Experience with the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro

Sep 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments