Ariel Mission Clears Preliminary Design Review for Planet Exploration

ESA’s Ariel mission, set to explore the chemical composition of distant exoplanets, has successfully completed its Preliminary Design Review (PDR). The mission, planned for a 2029 launch, aims to study the atmospheres and chemical environments of about 1000 exoplanets. The payload will include a telescope, infrared spectrometer, and guidance module. With the completion of the PDR, the mission’s payload design has been confirmed to meet all technical and scientific requirements. The next step for Ariel is the payload Critical Design Review (CDR) and the manufacturing of prototype models.

The payload team, consisting of members from the Ariel Consortium, prepared and addressed numerous technical documents and questions for evaluation by ESA experts. The review covered all aspects of the payload design to ensure its feasibility and adherence to mission requirements.

Ariel’s observations will provide insights into the formation and evolution of various exoplanets and their atmospheres. The mission will examine the behavior of host stars, detect familiar atmospheric ingredients such as water vapor and carbon dioxide, and identify exotic metallic compounds. By studying clouds and monitoring atmospheric variations on daily and seasonal timescales, Ariel will contribute to our understanding of the early stages of planetary and atmospheric development.

Ariel was selected as ESA’s fourth medium-class mission in 2018 and was adopted in 2020. The mission involves collaboration between ESA, the Ariel Mission Consortium, Airbus, and other space agencies, including NASA. The Ariel Consortium, consisting of more than 50 institutes from 16 European countries, will provide the payload module. Airbus leads the European industrial consortium responsible for building the satellite and supporting ESA in its development. ESA will handle the service module, integration, testing, launch, and operations of the spacecraft.