CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

Crew-7 Launching to the International Space Station

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 17, 2023
Crew-7 Launching to the International Space Station

ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen is set to embark on his second mission, called Huginn, as part of Crew-7 to the International Space Station. The launch is scheduled for 25 August at 08:49 BST (09:49 CEST) and can be watched on ESA WebTV 2.

Crew-7, consisting of ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen, NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, JAXA astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos astronaut Konstantin Borisov, will take off in the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endurance on top of a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, USA.

Andreas Mogensen will be the first European to pilot the Crew Dragon, where he will sit next to Jasmin, the Crew-7 commander. His role as pilot involves monitoring the spacecraft’s performance and systems during the flight to the Space Station.

Before launch, the astronauts enter quarantine to ensure no bacteria or viruses are brought to the Space Station. They will head to the spacecraft three hours before liftoff and participate in various traditions, such as playing a card game with the head of NASA’s Astronaut Office until they win a round.

The journey to space begins with liftoff, during which the Falcon 9 first-stage booster separates from the rocket and lands back on Earth. The second stage continues to bring the crew to orbit, and once the second stage cuts its engines, a zero-g indicator will float in the spacecraft, signifying they have reached orbit. The trip to the International Space Station will take approximately 24 hours.

Andreas’s mission on the Huginn spacecraft will officially commence once he passes the hatch to the Earth’s orbiting laboratory.

For those interested in following Andreas’s mission, it can be watched on ESA’s WebTV 2 and updates can be found on the Huginn page and his social media accounts.

Please note that the launch schedule for Crew-7 is as follows:

– Astronauts walk to the cars: 06:26 CEST
– Crew-7 drives to rocket: 06:32 CEST
– Arrival at pad 39a: 06:47 CEST
– Crew-7 enters Crew Dragon Endurance: 07:06 CEST
– Hatch close: 07:50 CEST
– Launch: 09:49 CEST
– First stage separation: 09:51 CEST
– Second stage separation: 10:01 CEST

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Science

Wide Open Question: Binary-Star Observations Support MOND

Aug 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

A New Theory Explains the Unusual Behavior of Strange Metals

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

ISRO Successfully Separates Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module from Propulsion Module

Aug 17, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

Bridging the Gap: How Internet Technologies are Transforming Dental Software Worldwide

Aug 17, 2023 0 Comments
AI

15 Billion AI Images Generated in One Year: How It Compares to Traditional Photography

Aug 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

iPhone 15 Models Could Feature Faster Charging Speeds of Up to 35W

Aug 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Western Digital Faces Lawsuit Over Defective SanDisk Extreme SSDs

Aug 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments