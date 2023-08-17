Crew-7 Launching to the International Space Station

ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen is set to embark on his second mission, called Huginn, as part of Crew-7 to the International Space Station. The launch is scheduled for 25 August at 08:49 BST (09:49 CEST) and can be watched on ESA WebTV 2.

Crew-7, consisting of ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen, NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, JAXA astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos astronaut Konstantin Borisov, will take off in the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endurance on top of a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, USA.

Andreas Mogensen will be the first European to pilot the Crew Dragon, where he will sit next to Jasmin, the Crew-7 commander. His role as pilot involves monitoring the spacecraft’s performance and systems during the flight to the Space Station.

Before launch, the astronauts enter quarantine to ensure no bacteria or viruses are brought to the Space Station. They will head to the spacecraft three hours before liftoff and participate in various traditions, such as playing a card game with the head of NASA’s Astronaut Office until they win a round.

The journey to space begins with liftoff, during which the Falcon 9 first-stage booster separates from the rocket and lands back on Earth. The second stage continues to bring the crew to orbit, and once the second stage cuts its engines, a zero-g indicator will float in the spacecraft, signifying they have reached orbit. The trip to the International Space Station will take approximately 24 hours.

Andreas’s mission on the Huginn spacecraft will officially commence once he passes the hatch to the Earth’s orbiting laboratory.

For those interested in following Andreas’s mission, it can be watched on ESA’s WebTV 2 and updates can be found on the Huginn page and his social media accounts.

Please note that the launch schedule for Crew-7 is as follows:

– Astronauts walk to the cars: 06:26 CEST

– Crew-7 drives to rocket: 06:32 CEST

– Arrival at pad 39a: 06:47 CEST

– Crew-7 enters Crew Dragon Endurance: 07:06 CEST

– Hatch close: 07:50 CEST

– Launch: 09:49 CEST

– First stage separation: 09:51 CEST

– Second stage separation: 10:01 CEST