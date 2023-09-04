European Space Agency Aims for First Ariane 6 Launch in 2024

The European Space Agency (ESA) is targeting a launch period for the first Ariane 6 rocket in October, with the aim of it taking flight in 2024. Officials from ESA and other partners gave a briefing on the Ariane 6, revealing plans to announce a range of dates for the inaugural launch after conducting static-fire tests of the rocket’s core stage and Vulcain 2.1 engine. The first test, scheduled for September 5, will last about four seconds, followed by a 470-second test on October 3. If successful, the tests will qualify the core stage for flight readiness qualification. ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher stated that defining a launch period for Ariane 6 will be possible after these tests have been conducted.

Carine Leveau, director of space transportation at the French space agency CNES, clarified that the delay in the test was not caused by a technical issue. The program celebrated the successful static-fire test of the Ariane 6’s Vinci upper stage engine on September 1. The test confirmed the upper stage’s performance on a nominal flight, with Martin Sion, CEO of ArianeGroup, noting that it demonstrated the “versatility of the Ariane 6.” A final static-fire test of the upper stage is planned for this fall to test the stage’s performance in degraded conditions and other mission profiles.

Arianespace has 28 Ariane 6 launches in its order book, with the largest customer being Amazon, which ordered 18 launches for its Project Kuiper constellation. The cost of Ariane 6 development remains at approximately €4 billion ($4.3 billion). The briefing also provided an update on the Vega C small launch vehicle, which has been grounded since a December 2022 launch failure. Arianespace plans to launch the original version of Vega on October 4, carrying an Earth observation satellite for Thailand and a satellite for the Taiwanese Space Agency. An independent inquiry board is continuing to investigate an anomaly during a static-fire test of the Zefiro 40 second-stage motor, which caused the December failure.

Sources: ESA, CNES, ArianeGroup, Arianespace