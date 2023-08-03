Ariane 6 Test: Progress and Challenges

Last month, a full-scale test model of Europe’s Ariane 6 underwent a crucial test on its launch pad in French Guiana. The launch team, consisting of members from the European Space Agency (ESA), prime contractor ArianeGroup, and the French space agency CNES, loaded cryogenic liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen into the Ariane 6 over a 26-hour test campaign. However, the main objective of igniting the Ariane 6’s main engine for a brief four-second ignition could not be achieved.

Despite this setback, ESA described the test as “very satisfactory.” The simulated countdown successfully tested various contingency modes of the launcher and launch base, demonstrating that the systems functioned correctly. More than half a million liters of liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen were loaded into the 207-foot-tall Ariane 6, and the performance of the full launch system was measured with excellent results.

The countdown test proceeded up to the point where the main engine would have ignited during an actual launch attempt, but it was called off due to time constraints. ESA did not provide further details regarding the time constraints that led to this decision. It is currently being considered whether to conduct another countdown rehearsal to complete the four-second engine-firing milestone or proceed directly to a follow-up simulated countdown planned for September, which would involve a longer engine firing lasting up to 500 seconds.

Notably, ESA has decided not to provide live video coverage of the long-duration test-firing of the Ariane 6. This contrasts with other entities like NASA and SpaceX, which have previously livestreamed test firings of their rockets. The decision not to broadcast the test-firing may limit public engagement and outreach regarding the development of the Ariane 6, which is being funded by taxpayers.

Despite the challenges faced during the test, progress has been made in testing degraded and contingency modes of the launcher and verifying the performance of the full launch system. The Ariane 6 program continues to move forward, and further tests are planned to address the milestones necessary for the successful launch of the rocket.