Enabling & Support

Memories of solar impact from seven ESA spacecraft have been collected and analyzed in a first-of-its-kind study to better understand the radiation environment in space. Huge amounts of engineering data have been used to reveal the impact of extreme space weather events on spacecraft throughout the Solar System. This study has implications for future spacecraft design, space weather science, and our understanding of the risks posed to human and robotic life outside Earth’s protective shield.

Every spacecraft is launched with a purpose, and the instruments on board are key to fulfilling that purpose. Whether it’s mapping a billion stars in the galaxy or revealing the topography of the Red Planet, spacecraft are focused on things and phenomena that humans want to understand.

But spacecraft also have bodies that feel what happens to them and memories that store the story of their experiences in space. This information, referred to as “housekeeping data,” has been overlooked in terms of the scientific insights it reveals about the environments our missions inhabit.

A comprehensive feasibility study has been completed looking into years of archival “diary entries” of seven ESA missions spread across the Solar System. The study focused on solar energetic particle (SEP) events, which are one of the most dangerous weather phenomena in space for current and future human and robotic exploration.

Space weather, which is different from Earth’s weather, involves particles emitted by the Sun that can pose a radiation hazard to spacecraft and astronauts. These particles are emitted in all directions by the Sun but are frequently accelerated and given an enormous shove during solar flares and coronal mass ejections.

Data from engineering sensors on board seven ESA missions have been gathered and analyzed, revealing simultaneous detections of SEP events in different locations across the Solar System. This network of detections provides valuable insights into these events where no scientific observations are available.

Spacecraft have detectors that can monitor the effects of SEP events on their overall health. Solar particle events can be inferred from sudden increases in errors caused by energetic particles striking computer chips. Tracking these events can provide important information about how particles propagate through the Solar System.

The study shows that different spacecraft, with their varying technologies and positions in the Solar System, provide interesting results. Mars Express, in particular, is more sensitive to SEP events than the others. This information can help scientists and engineers understand the distribution and propagation of SEP events and improve spacecraft design.

The data collected from these spacecraft can also be used for real-time warnings and to learn more about how spacecraft are protected from solar radiation. This study highlights the importance of utilizing both engineering and scientific data to enhance our understanding of the Solar System and ensure the safety of future space missions.