ESA Astronaut Andreas Mogensen Undergoes Centrifuge Training for Huginn Mission

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 4, 2023
Before his upcoming Huginn mission to the International Space Station, ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen has prepared himself for the g-forces he will experience during the journey. Astronauts must undergo centrifuge training to adapt their bodies to the high levels of acceleration they will encounter during launch and return.

Centrifuge training involves using a machine that moves its contents, including astronauts, away from its center or axis. This training not only helps astronauts prepare for the g-forces experienced in space, but also teaches them how to work and operate effectively under these conditions.

Andreas’s training focused on experiencing the acceleration profile during the ascent and reentry of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Endurance, which will transport him to and from the International Space Station. The acceleration profile of the centrifuge is based on data from the SpaceX vehicle.

Each training session lasts approximately 45 minutes and includes an ascent and reentry profile, as well as an abort profile. This allows astronauts to familiarize themselves with what to expect during these phases of the mission.

Andreas has been selected to launch on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 mission alongside commander NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, mission specialist and JAXA astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and mission specialist and Roscosmos astronaut Konstantin Borisov. Andreas will serve as the spacecraft pilot for the mission, making him the first non-US astronaut to hold this position. Additionally, during Expedition 70, Andreas will become the Space Station commander, becoming the sixth European astronaut to take on this role.

The Huginn mission will keep Andreas aboard the International Space Station for six months, marking his first long-duration mission following his 10-day mission in September 2015. As Denmark’s first astronaut, Andreas has already accumulated a total of 9 days, 20 hours, and 9 minutes in space.

For more information on Andreas and his Huginn mission, please visit the official ESA website.

