ESA Provides Support to ISRO’s Aditya-L1 Solar Observatory Mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing to launch its Aditya-L1 solar observatory on September 2, 2023. This mission will study the Sun and generate vast amounts of scientific data. ISRO has enlisted the support of the European Space Agency (ESA) to provide the necessary communication services and expertise.

Aditya-L1 will be the first Indian satellite mission to study the Sun. It will be placed in the first Lagrange point (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, approximately 1% of the distance to the Sun. The spacecraft will carry seven instruments to investigate the dynamics and turbulence of the Sun. Four instruments will directly observe the Sun, while three will measure space weather in interplanetary space.

ESA’s three deep space antennas, located in Australia, Spain, and Argentina, will be used to communicate with the spacecraft. ESA will provide support throughout the mission, from the critical launch phase to routine operations over the next two years. The Agency’s global network of ground stations ensures that communication with the spacecraft is possible almost anywhere in the Solar System.

L1 is an ideal location for solar explorers because it offers an unobstructed view of the Sun that is never eclipsed by Earth. Other spacecraft, such as the ESA/NASA Solar Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO), have been operating from L1 since 1996. Despite being an unstable equilibrium point, spacecraft can enter orbit around L1 and perform regular station-keeping maneuvers to maintain their position.

In preparation for the mission, ISRO will perform a transfer maneuver soon after launch to reach L1. Once at L1, Aditya-L1 will join other spacecraft that observe the outer Solar System and beyond. These spacecraft, such as the upcoming James Webb Space Telescope, will operate from the opposite Lagrange point, L2.

The partnership between ISRO and ESA highlights the importance of international collaboration in space exploration. By leveraging each other’s infrastructure and expertise, these agencies can maximize the success of their respective missions.

Definitions:

Lagrange points: Locations in space where the gravitational forces of two large objects balance the centripetal force felt by a smaller object, allowing it to remain in a stable orbit.

Space weather: Conditions in space, particularly near Earth, that are influenced by the Sun and can have effects on technology and infrastructure.

