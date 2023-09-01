ESA’s Hera Asteroid Mission Arrives at European Test Centre

ESA’s Hera asteroid mission, which aims to contribute to international planetary defence efforts, has arrived at the ESTEC Test Centre in Noordwijk, the Netherlands. This marks a significant milestone for the mission, as it has taken three years of hard work to reach this point.

The van-sized spacecraft was transported from OHB in Bremen, Germany, to the test centre in an environmentally controlled container. Upon arrival, the container was left in the airlock overnight to allow dust to settle and equalize humidity before being taken into the cleanroom area.

Paolo Martino, Hera lead system engineer, expressed his team’s emotions, stating, “This is an emotional moment for our team, because it has taken three years of hard work to reach this point.” Martino also highlighted the short timespan in which the mission was prepared for testing, but emphasized the team’s success in achieving this goal.

Hera is Europe’s contribution to an international planetary defence experiment. In 2022, NASA’s DART mission impacted the Dimorphos asteroid, modifying its orbit and releasing debris into space. Hera’s next task is to perform a close-up survey of the crater left by DART on Dimorphos. The mission will also collect data on Dimorphos’ mass and composition, as well as that of the larger Didymos asteroid.

The data gathered from Hera’s mission will contribute to a better understanding of the impact experiment technique and its potential for safeguarding Earth. The aim is to establish a well-understood approach that can be repeated if needed in the future.

The ESTEC Test Centre, operated by European Test Services, is the largest facility of its kind in Europe. It provides a comprehensive range of equipment for all aspects of satellite testing in a single location. Interested individuals can visit the centre during ESA’s Open Day in the Netherlands, scheduled for the first weekend of October.

