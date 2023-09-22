The European Space Agency to Build and Launch IRIS2 Satellite Constellation

The European Space Agency (ESA) has announced its agreement to develop and deploy the European Union’s Infrastructure for Resilience, Interconnectivity, and Security by Satellite constellation, also known as IRIS2. This initiative aims to provide secure space-based communication capabilities to the EU’s members, eliminating their dependence on other nations’ infrastructure. IRIS2 is expected to deliver a safe internet from space, ensuring secure and high-speed communication for civilian and defense use.

The ESA will collaborate with space companies in the EU to develop and validate the IRIS2 constellation in orbit on behalf of the European Commission. The project’s first satellites and ground stations are projected to become operational by the end of 2027, with a contract set to be signed in 2024. The European Commission has expressed its ambition to achieve initial services by 2024 and full operational capacity by 2027.

However, the ESA faces challenges, primarily its lack of a functioning heavy launch vehicle. The Ariane 5, its previous heavy launch vehicle, completed its last mission in July 2023. Although the Ariane 6 is its successor, it recently encountered an issue with the hydraulic group of the thrust vector control system during a hot firing test. Efforts are underway to address the anomaly before a critical test that must be conducted before October 3rd.

In the meantime, alternative launch options such as Arianespace’s Vega launchers may be considered for the IRIS2 satellites if they meet weight requirements. European companies like Airbus and Thales are potential candidates for designing, building, and launching the IRIS2 constellation due to their relevant expertise and European operations.

