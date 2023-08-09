Ariel Mission Passes Payload Design Review Milestone

Ariel, the European Space Agency’s (ESA) next-generation mission to study the chemical composition of distant exoplanets, has successfully completed its payload Preliminary Design Review (PDR). This is a significant milestone for Ariel, as it validates that the mission’s payload design meets all the necessary technical and scientific specifications.

The payload for Ariel will consist of an integrated suite that includes the telescope, the Ariel infrared spectrometer (AIRS), and the Fine Guidance System (FGS) module, along with other supporting hardware and services. The review process involved the evaluation of 179 technical documents and addressing 364 questions from a panel of ESA experts. The purpose was to scrutinize every aspect of the proposed payload and ensure that the systems meet the mission’s requirements.

With the successful completion of the payload PDR, Ariel can now move forward to the Critical Design Review (CDR) phase and begin manufacturing its first prototype models. The CDR will assess the detailed design and verify that it is feasible for the mission.

The primary objective of Ariel is to observe approximately 1000 exoplanets, ranging from rocky planets to gas giants, and study their nature both individually and as populations. The mission will also monitor the activity of the host stars. Using various techniques, Ariel will detect signs of water vapor, carbon dioxide, methane, and other metallic compounds in the planets’ atmospheres. It will provide insights into the formation and evolution of planets and their atmospheres, contributing to our understanding of our own Solar System.

Ariel was selected as the fourth medium-class mission under ESA’s Cosmic Vision 2015–25 plan in March 2018. It is a collaborative effort between ESA, the Ariel Mission Consortium, Airbus, and other space agencies. The Consortium, consisting of more than 50 institutes from 16 European countries, will provide the mission’s payload module. Airbus is leading the industrial consortium responsible for building the satellite, while ESA will handle the service module, integration and testing, as well as launch and operations.

The successful completion of the payload PDR brings Ariel one step closer to its anticipated launch in 2029, marking a significant advancement in our understanding of exoplanets and their potential for supporting life.