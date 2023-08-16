CityLife

The Hydra Shaker Table: Simulating Rocket Launch Vibrations for Satellite Testing

The Hydra shaker table at ESA’s ESTEC Test Centre in Noordwijk, the Netherlands, is a powerful and precise tool used for satellite testing. Capable of simulating the vibration forces experienced during a rocket launch, the Hydra shaker table ensures that satellites are equipped to withstand the rigors of space.

The Hydra shaker table is an 18-tonne moveable platform enclosed within a 1400-tonne concrete ‘seismic foundation’ block. This block is supported by springs and dampers that isolate it from the rest of the building, preventing vibrations from spreading and potentially causing damage.

Operated by European Test Services on behalf of ESA, the ESTEC Test Centre is the largest facility of its kind in Europe. It provides a comprehensive suite of equipment for all aspects of satellite testing under one roof.

From the cleanroom above, the Hydra shaker table appears to be a simple 5.5 x 5.5 m aluminum platform flush with the floor. However, its true power lies in its hydraulic actuators, capable of vibrating test items weighing many tonnes. These vibrations mimic the intense forces experienced during a rocket launch, ensuring that satellites are thoroughly tested and ready for space missions.

The ESTEC Test Centre plays a crucial role in satellite development and is open to visitors during the annual ESA Open Day in the Netherlands. This event gives the public an opportunity to learn more about space exploration and witness the cutting-edge technologies used in satellite testing. The Hydra shaker table, with its ability to simulate rocket launch vibrations, is just one of the many fascinating exhibits at the ESTEC Test Centre.

