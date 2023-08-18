The European Service Module: Powering Orion for Artemis II

During Artemis I, the European Service Module (ESM) exceeded expectations by providing power, propulsion, temperature control, and navigation for NASA’s Orion spacecraft. Now, as the focus shifts to Artemis II, the ESM is once again ready to play a crucial role in supporting the spacecraft, this time with astronauts on board.

ESM-2, a testament to the European Space Agency’s (ESA) contributions to the Orion spacecraft and the Artemis program, will serve as Orion’s primary power and propulsion component, ensuring essential resources such as electricity and temperature control are maintained during the mission.

The next step for ESM-2 is to be connected with the crew module to form the complete Artemis II vehicle. Thorough testing will be conducted to ensure its readiness for launch, which is currently scheduled for next year.

ESA is fully committed to extending human exploration beyond low-Earth orbit and eventually reaching the surface of the Moon and beyond. The ESM plays a crucial role in this ambitious international endeavor.

Through interviews, ESA’s European Service Module Project Coordination manager, Philippe Berthe, highlights the importance of the ESM in enabling successful missions. Kai Bergemann, Airbus deputy program manager for Orion and the European Service Module, emphasizes the significance of European contributions to the Artemis program. Jeremy Hansen, a Canadian Space Agency astronaut assigned to Artemis II, expresses his excitement about the upcoming mission. Debbie Korth, NASA’s deputy program manager for Orion, emphasizes the collaborative efforts between NASA and its international partners to achieve the milestones of Artemis.

With the European Service Module at the core of Orion’s capabilities, Artemis II is another step closer to achieving humanity’s goal of lunar exploration.