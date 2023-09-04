The Ariane 6 Launcher Task Force Provides Progress Update

The Ariane 6 Launcher Task Force, consisting of top management at the European Space Agency (ESA) and various contractors and agencies, is responsible for overseeing the development and progress of the new Ariane 6 launcher. This group provides regular updates on the milestones achieved leading up to the inaugural flight of the launcher.

One of the key milestones was the successful completion of combined tests and a hot firing test of the main stage with the Vulcain 2.1 engine ignition. This test, conducted at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, demonstrated the readiness of the launcher and the launch base, as well as the effectiveness of operational procedures, stages, avionics, software, and the control bench.

Another milestone was the hot firing test of the upper stage at Germany’s DLR rocket engine test centre in Lampoldshausen. This test simulated the conditions of the inaugural flight and involved the operation of the Vinci re-ignitable engine and the Auxiliary Power Unit (APU). The APU is essential for the restart of the Vinci engine in space, ensuring proper pressure in the fuel tanks and preventing bubbles in the fuel lines.

Upcoming milestones include another hot firing test of the main stage with stabilized operation of the Vulcain 2.1 engine, as well as a long-duration hot firing test of the main stage. These tests will contribute to the qualification of the launch system and the main stage, respectively. Additionally, there will be a further hot-firing test of the upper stage to examine its behavior in degraded cases, aiming to improve the robustness of the Ariane 6 launcher.

The development of Ariane 6 marks a significant advancement in Europe’s heavy-lift launch system capabilities. With the ability to restart its upper stage, Ariane 6 is tailored to meet the needs of multiple payload missions, including the deployment of satellite constellations in low Earth orbit. This new launcher will enhance Europe’s space transportation capabilities and support various navigation, Earth observation, scientific, and security programs.

Source: The European Space Agency (ESA)

Definitions:

– Vulcain 2.1 engine: The main engine used in the first stage of the Ariane 6 launcher.

– Auxiliary Power Unit (APU): An additional system that provides power for various functions in spacecraft and rockets.

– Vinci engine: The re-ignitable engine used in the upper stage of the Ariane 6 launcher.

