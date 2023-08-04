Hotels in Erie County Prepare for Influx of Visitors During 2024 Solar Eclipse

Hotels in Erie County, Pennsylvania are gearing up for a surge in visitors in anticipation of the total solar eclipse scheduled to take place on April 8, 2024. Erie County is expected to be in the path of totality, making it an ideal location for eclipse viewing. VisitErie, the county’s tourism promotion bureau, estimates that between 65,000 and 260,000 out-of-town visitors will flock to the area for this once-in-a-lifetime event.

With an inventory of approximately 4,500 hotel rooms, Erie County is likely to face a shortage of available accommodations. The city of Erie is already gaining attention as one of the top places to watch the 2024 eclipse, according to MoneyTalksNews. The interest in Erie as an eclipse destination has led to a significant increase in hotel bookings and prices. Some hotels near the waterfront are already sold out, with prices reaching up to $800 a night.

Even hotels located inland are experiencing a surge in demand and rising prices. The Hilton Garden Inn, for example, which typically charges around $160 a night, is offering rooms for $569 a night during the eclipse period. Similarly, the Red Roof Inn’s rates have jumped from $68 to $246 per night.

Erie is not the only accommodation option for visitors. VisitErie’s John Oliver expects that every available room in Erie County will be filled, and overflow business may be directed to neighboring counties or even Pittsburgh. While hotel prices in Pittsburgh may be lower, there is a dynamic pricing system in place that allows hotel operators to adjust rates based on demand.

Outside of hotels, campgrounds are also anticipating increased bookings during the eclipse. KOA Campgrounds has seen a rise in advanced reservations for various locations along the eclipse’s path.

Despite concerns about the weather potentially impacting the viewing experience, businesses in Erie County are eager to welcome eclipse enthusiasts and hope that visitors will explore other attractions in the area like the Erie Zoo, Presque Isle State Park, and the Splash Lagoon Indoor Water Park.

As the countdown to the 2024 solar eclipse continues, Erie County is preparing for what could be its biggest one-day tourism event ever.