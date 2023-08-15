CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

A New Study Reveals Increased Neuronal Connectivity in the Brains of Serial Entrepreneurs

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 15, 2023
A recent study conducted by researchers from the University of Liège and Liège University Hospital has found that serial entrepreneurs have increased neuronal connectivity in their brains compared to managers. The study used an innovative resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging (rs-fMRI) method to uncover these findings.

Neuronal connectivity refers to the communication and interaction between different regions of the brain. Cognitive flexibility, which is essential for success in entrepreneurship, involves the ability to adapt and switch between different tasks or strategies. The study suggests that serial entrepreneurs have superior cognitive flexibility due to their heightened neural connections.

The researchers used rs-fMRI to observe the brains of both serial entrepreneurs and managers while at rest, without engaging in cognitive tasks or stimuli. They found that serial entrepreneurs exhibited higher connectivity between the right insula, associated with cognitive flexibility, and the anterior prefrontal cortex, a key region for exploratory choices. This increased connectivity allows serial entrepreneurs to effectively alternate between exploration and exploitation, a balance crucial for their success.

The study emphasizes the importance of cognitive flexibility in the entrepreneurial mindset. It suggests that organizations should cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset and foster cognitive flexibility within their teams to adapt to the rapidly changing business landscape. This aligns with the OECD’s recognition of cognitive flexibility as a 21st-century challenge.

The collaboration between neuroscience and entrepreneurship in this study, known as “neuro-entrepreneurship,” highlights the integration of knowledge from both fields. By using neuroimaging techniques, researchers gain a better understanding of the neural networks involved in cognitive flexibility and its role in entrepreneurial success.

Overall, this study provides insights for enhancing entrepreneurial cognition and training within organizations. It identifies neuronal connectivity as a critical factor in the cognitive flexibility of serial entrepreneurs, offering new perspectives for the design of training and professional development programs.

