Introducing LazerPaw: An Autonomous Laser Game for Cats

Summary: A cat owner named Hoani Bryson has created LazerPaw, an autonomous laser game that keeps cats entertained and active. The system utilizes computer vision, infrared cameras, and a Raspberry Pi to create a safe and interactive experience for cats. LazerPaw’s software detects the cats’ movement and adjusts the laser’s position accordingly, providing endless entertainment for feline companions.

Owning cats can be wonderful, but it can also be challenging to keep them entertained, especially if you have a busy schedule. That’s where Hoani Bryson’s LazerPaw comes in. Bryson, inspired by his tinkering with computer vision, created a laser turret system to keep his cats engaged and active.

The core components of LazerPaw include an infrared camera, a Raspberry Pi, and a servo-based pan/tilt module. The infrared camera allows the system to function even in the dark, while the Raspberry Pi processes the video stream from the camera. The pan/tilt module controls the laser’s movement, ensuring that the cats never get too close to the laser beam.

To provide a safe play environment, Bryson mounted the electronics and camera on the ceiling using smartphone clamps. This setup ensures that the cats are looking away from the laser source when they chase it. Moreover, if the laser is directly aimed at a cat, it automatically turns off.

LazerPaw’s software analyzes the video stream, downscales it for performance, and applies a threshold filter. When the software detects a black pixel (assumed to be a cat), it adjusts the camera’s position, moving it away from the laser. This creates a continuous back-and-forth movement, encouraging the cats to keep chasing the laser.

Not only is LazerPaw an autonomous play system, but it also allows for remote playtime. Processed images from the camera are sent to an interactive website, enabling cat owners to remotely control the game and engage with their pets even when they are away.

Additionally, LazerPaw features a physical start button for easy activation, eliminating the need for constant WiFi connectivity. This ensures a seamless play experience for both cats and their owners.

LazerPaw is a testament to the innovative ways pet owners can leverage technology to create engaging experiences for their furry friends. With its autonomous and interactive features, LazerPaw offers a solution for cat owners who want to provide mental and physical stimulation for their pets, even when they are unable to actively engage with them.

