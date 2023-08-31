Using Quantum Entanglement to Improve the Accuracy of Optical Atomic Clocks

A team of physicists from the University of Innsbruck and the Institute of Quantum Optics and Quantum Information (IQOQI) of the Austrian Academy of Sciences has developed a method to enhance the accuracy of measurements in optical atomic clocks using quantum entanglement. Atomic clocks, which are crucial for applications like satellite navigation and data transfer, rely on the natural oscillations of atoms to keep time.

Quantum systems are inherently subject to statistical uncertainties in observations. Entanglement, a phenomenon where particles become connected and share properties regardless of their distance, can help reduce these errors. By entangling an ensemble of particles in the laboratory, the researchers were able to demonstrate a significant improvement in measurement accuracy. The interaction between neighboring particles was manipulated through lasers, producing a collective behavior that resulted in a squeezed quantum state.

The study showed that the entanglement of 51 ions in a chain led to a roughly halving of measurement errors compared to individual particles. Previously, entanglement-enhanced sensing relied on infinite interactions, limiting its applicability. The researchers utilized an optical transition employed in atomic clocks, suggesting that this technology could lead to even more accurate clocks for satellite-based navigation, data transfer, and other applications such as the search for dark matter.

Further research will explore the application of the method in two-dimensional ion ensembles. The study was published in the journal Nature and received financial support from the Austrian Science Fund FWF and the Federation of Austrian Industries Tyrol.

Reference: “Quantum-enhanced sensing on optical transitions through finite-range interactions” by Johannes Franke, Sean R. Muleady, Raphael Kaubruegger, Florian Kranzl, Rainer Blatt, Ana Maria Rey, Manoj K. Joshi and Christian F. Roos, 30 August 2023, Nature.

DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-06472-z

Sources: University of Innsbruck, Nature