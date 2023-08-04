The Moon’s South Pole-Aitken Basin Holds a Hidden Metal Mass

The Moon’s South Pole-Aitken Basin is home to one of the largest preserved craters in the Solar System. This region has attracted the attention of scientists and space agencies alike. The Indian lunar lander mission and NASA’s Artemis 3 mission both plan to explore this area. But one of the most intriguing discoveries in this region is a hidden mass anomaly detected beneath the lunar surface in 2019.

Researchers found a structure weighing approximately 2.18 billion billion kilograms, stretching over 300 kilometers (186 miles) in depth. This unexpected mass is believed to contain metal from the asteroid that created the crater. The measurements were made using data from NASA’s Gravity Recovery and Interior Laboratory (GRAIL) mission, which analyzes subtle changes in the Moon’s gravitational field.

The massive amount of metal is enough to exert a downward force of almost a kilometer (more than half a mile) on the basin floor, which is around 2,500 kilometers (1,550 miles) in diameter. Computer simulations suggest that the asteroid that struck the Moon billions of years ago may have remained embedded in its mantle rather than sinking into the core. Another explanation is that dense oxides formed during the solidification of the Moon’s magma ocean.

The South Pole-Aitken Basin is of particular interest to scientists because it provides insight into the Moon’s internal composition and its history. It is also a unique laboratory for studying the effects of catastrophic impacts on rocky planets.

Interestingly, this is not the only curious structure found beneath the Moon’s surface. Astronomers recently discovered a massive heat-emitting mass under the Compton and Belkovich craters on the far side of the Moon.

Understanding these hidden structures and their origins is crucial for unraveling the mysteries of the Moon’s formation and evolution. Further research and missions to the Moon will likely continue to uncover fascinating discoveries in the future.