The Space Race: Russia and India Race to Land on Moon’s South Pole

Russia and India are currently in a race to land on the moon’s south pole, with both countries aiming to send their respective spacecraft to this region. Recently, Russia’s Luna-25 spacecraft transmitted the first images back to Earth since 1976. These photos showcase the spacecraft in good condition and functioning as planned, according to the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

The Luna-25 mission, if successful, is expected to touch down on the moon’s surface around August 21. While the Soviet Union was the first to land an unmanned spacecraft on the moon in 1959, Russia’s last moon mission took place almost 50 years ago. The challenges faced by lunar missions include limited fuel, lack of GPS navigation, and the absence of an atmosphere to slow down the spacecraft.

Russia’s Luna-25 mission aims to research the moon’s radiation, natural resources, and conditions for future lunar exploration in the south pole craters. The mission is projected to last for a year.

Meanwhile, India’s Chandrayaan-3 lander and rover are also preparing to land on the moon’s surface, with a target date around August 23. India has made previous attempts that were unsuccessful, and now hopes for success in their third attempt. Like NASA, both Russia and India are particularly interested in the presence of ancient ice in the lunar south pole, as water is considered essential for future human exploration on the moon.

The space race between Russia and India highlights the renewed global interest in lunar exploration and the pursuit of scientific knowledge about our closest celestial neighbor.