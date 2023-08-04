Unreliable and Exaggerated Evidence in Scientific Research

Many scientific disciplines have fallen prey to common research practices that result in unreliable and exaggerated evidence about scientific phenomena. Recent studies in ecology journals provide evidence of these practices and their prevalence.

An analysis of over 350 studies published between 2018 and 2020 in five popular ecology journals has revealed exaggeration bias and selective reporting of statistically significant results. This means that the published effect sizes in these journals tend to overstate the importance of ecological relationships they aim to quantify.

The existence of an exaggerated evidence base creates obstacles for empirical ecology to contribute reliably to science, policy, and management. To address this issue and increase the credibility of ecology research, certain actions need to be taken.

One proposed action is to change scientific norms regarding what constitutes high-quality ecology research. This could help discourage the use of unreliable research practices such as exaggeration bias and selective reporting. Clear guidelines and standards should be established to ensure that research outcomes accurately represent the ecological relationships being studied.

Another suggested action is to have realistic expectations about what high-quality studies can deliver. Researchers should be cautious of overinterpretation and avoid making broad generalizations based on limited data. They should also prioritize transparency by openly reporting both positive and negative results.

By implementing these actions, the field of ecology can improve the quality and reliability of its research. This, in turn, will enhance its ability to contribute meaningfully to scientific knowledge, policy decisions, and management practices.