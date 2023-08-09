Rocket Launch Creates Hole in Earth’s Ionosphere, Resulting in Red Glow

The recent launch of a SpaceX rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California has caused a temporary hole in the Earth’s ionosphere, resulting in a red aurora-like glow in the night sky. This phenomenon occurred when the rocket’s exhaust fumes reacted with the ionized gases in the upper layer of the atmosphere, known as the ionosphere.

The ionosphere, located approximately 50 to 400 miles above the Earth’s surface, contains charged atoms called ions that emit red or green light during the aurora. It plays a crucial role in radio communication as it reflects and refracts radio signals. However, the exhaust from rocket launches, primarily composed of water and carbon dioxide, can alter the ionization of the ionosphere by reacting with the ions.

The Falcon 9 rocket’s exhaust caused a 70 percent decrease in ionization in the specific area it passed through, effectively creating a hole in the ionosphere. This hole is characterized by a distinct red glow, resulting from the reaction between oxygen ions and the rocket exhaust. The phenomenon is similar to the redder colors seen in the northern and southern lights.

Photographers capturing images of the red glow in the California sky shared their findings on social media. While these holes usually close up as the ionosphere returns to normal ionization levels, they can lead to anomalies in ham radio transmission and GPS errors.

Rocket launches are increasingly causing these disruptions in the ionosphere as the number of launches continues to rise. However, not all launches have this effect, as some rockets shut off their engines before reaching the top layer of the ionosphere and do not emit exhaust fumes.

In the future, the impact on the ionosphere from rocket launches may become more significant as launches become more frequent and powerful. Scientists suggest paying attention to these effects as rocket launches become more commonplace and cargo missions to other planets become a reality.