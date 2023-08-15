Elephant Ancestors’ Teeth Evolved in Response to Long-Term Changes in Diet and Climate in Africa

A recent study from the University of Helsinki reveals that certain proboscideans, including early relatives of elephants, began adapting to grass-rich environments in East Africa by changing their behavior and consuming more grass. This adaptation took place approximately 23 to 11 million years ago.

The research indicates that these evolutionary changes occurred in lineages of proboscideans known as choerolophodonts. Prior to this study, it was believed that such adaptations happened later in the evolution of proboscideans. The transition to a grass-based diet coincided with dryer and more grass-rich savanna environments in the lake Turkana region about 7 million years ago.

Feeding on grass is more challenging for teeth due to the high mineral grain content in grass leaves, which causes increased wear. However, during the Early and Middle Miocene, choerolophodont proboscideans were able to make the shift to grass-rich diets with only minimal changes in tooth morphology.

Around 10 million years ago, significant climate changes had a more notable impact on the evolution of proboscidean teeth in East Africa. Specifically, true elephants (Elephantidae) experienced significant changes, developing highly specialized molar teeth with elevated crowns and multiple ridges.

The study also demonstrates that the drying periods of the East African climate over the past 7 million years corresponded with evolutionary bursts in tooth crown height and the number of ridges on molar teeth. Even during less harsh climatic conditions, these evolutionary changes persisted, supporting the hypothesis that adaptive traits in organisms are adaptations to extreme rather than average environmental conditions.

Comparisons of past vegetation and elephant diets over the last 7 million years indicate an increase in grasslands and a rise in the dominance of grass-feeding elephants with specialized teeth across most of East Africa. However, within the last 100,000 years, global climate fluctuations caused a change in this pattern. Eventually, only the dietarily more generalized modern African savanna elephant (Loxodonta africana) with less specialized teeth survived in East Africa.

The survival of the Asian elephant (Elephas maximus) in Asia and the African forest elephant (L. cyclotis) in more forested areas of Central and Western Africa may be attributed to their ecological versatility and ability to adapt to different environments.

Humans now pose a threat to the remaining species of elephants, which play a crucial ecological role. Efforts must be made to ensure their survival and prevent their loss from the world.