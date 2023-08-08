Electrons Successfully Travel Through New Superconducting Accelerator at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

After over a decade of work, electrons are now flowing through the newly developed superconducting accelerator at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory. This accelerator, known as the Linac Coherent Light Source II (LCLS-II), is expected to power the world’s most powerful X-ray free electron laser and revolutionize scientific research on an atomic level.

Electrons successfully passing through the LCLS-II is a significant milestone as it confirms that the idea of creating an incredibly powerful superconducting X-ray machine at SLAC is feasible. The project involved collaboration from multiple national laboratories, including Argonne, Berkeley Lab, Fermilab, Jefferson Lab, and Cornell University, who worked together for nearly a decade to construct the cutting-edge components of the facility.

In 2019, a state-of-the-art electron gun was installed, and earlier this year, a helium cooling plant was activated, reducing the facility’s temperature to two kelvins, colder than outer space. LCLS-II will produce X-rays that are 10,000 times brighter than SLAC’s existing free-electron laser facility, enabling scientists to explore a wide range of scientific inquiries such as developing clean fuels, sustainable manufacturing methods, and new drugs based on understanding molecular reactions to diseases.

The utilization of niobium, a rare earth metal that exhibits almost zero resistance to electricity at extremely cold temperatures, allows LCLS-II to operate with exceptional efficiency. The accelerator consists of 37 cryomodules, each containing eight bright niobium cavities, totaling nearly 300 cavities in the entire facility. These cavities accelerate the electrons close to the speed of light before they pass through a series of precisely calibrated magnets that force them to emit X-rays in the undulator hall. The generated X-rays are then directed towards specialized instruments for conducting experiments.

The ability to capture detailed movies of atomic-sized processes in real-time will be a groundbreaking advancement in X-ray science. LCLS-II’s increased frame rate, up to 8,000 times higher than the existing accelerator, will provide researchers with unprecedented resolution and valuable insights into the motion of atoms and molecules.

While constructing the accelerator, great care was taken to prevent dust particles from compromising its performance. Even the smallest amount of dust can hinder the functionality of superconducting cavities and create unwanted X-rays. Despite the challenges of dust prevention during transportation and installation, the team at SLAC worked diligently to maintain clean conditions.

The successful passage of electrons through the LCLS-II marks an important step towards harnessing the power of X-ray free electron lasers for groundbreaking scientific discoveries.