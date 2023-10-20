CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

New States of Electrons in Molten Salts Could Impact Performance of Salt-Fueled Reactors

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 20, 2023
New States of Electrons in Molten Salts Could Impact Performance of Salt-Fueled Reactors

Scientists have discovered that electrons can form three distinct states when interacting with molten salts, a finding that could have implications for the performance of salt-fueled reactors. The researchers from Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Iowa simulated the introduction of an excess electron into molten zinc chloride salt and observed three possible scenarios. In one scenario, the electron becomes part of a molecular radical with two zinc ions. In another, the electron localizes on a single zinc ion. In the third scenario, the electron is spread out diffusely over multiple salt ions.

Molten salt reactors are being considered for future nuclear power plants, and understanding how radiation impacts the behavior of molten salts is crucial. This study sheds light on the interactions between electrons and salts when exposed to high radiation. The researchers found that the electron can facilitate the formation of various species, including zinc dimers and monomers, or be delocalized. These initial findings raise questions about what other species could form at longer times and how they might react with the electrons and salts.

This research is part of the DOE’s Molten Salts in Extreme Environments Energy Frontier Research Center (MSEE EFRC) and has been published in The Journal of Physical Chemistry B. The team is working to identify other forms of reactivity experimentally. The study provides valuable insights into how electrons interact with molten salts, but there is still more to be explored. Future research will investigate other salt systems and the effects of radiation on molten salts.

Source: Oak Ridge National Laboratory

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Science

Burnt Rocket Bodies and Satellites Leave Metal Particle Signature in Earth’s Atmosphere

Oct 21, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Advanced Imaging Reveals Insights into California’s Long Valley Caldera

Oct 21, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

The Mars Orbiter Mission-2: Exploring Mars with Powerful Payloads

Oct 21, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

Science

Burnt Rocket Bodies and Satellites Leave Metal Particle Signature in Earth’s Atmosphere

Oct 21, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Advanced Imaging Reveals Insights into California’s Long Valley Caldera

Oct 21, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

The Mars Orbiter Mission-2: Exploring Mars with Powerful Payloads

Oct 21, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket to Launch 21 Starlink Satellites

Oct 21, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments