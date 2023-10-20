New States of Electrons in Molten Salts Could Impact Performance of Salt-Fueled Reactors

Scientists have discovered that electrons can form three distinct states when interacting with molten salts, a finding that could have implications for the performance of salt-fueled reactors. The researchers from Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Iowa simulated the introduction of an excess electron into molten zinc chloride salt and observed three possible scenarios. In one scenario, the electron becomes part of a molecular radical with two zinc ions. In another, the electron localizes on a single zinc ion. In the third scenario, the electron is spread out diffusely over multiple salt ions.

Molten salt reactors are being considered for future nuclear power plants, and understanding how radiation impacts the behavior of molten salts is crucial. This study sheds light on the interactions between electrons and salts when exposed to high radiation. The researchers found that the electron can facilitate the formation of various species, including zinc dimers and monomers, or be delocalized. These initial findings raise questions about what other species could form at longer times and how they might react with the electrons and salts.

This research is part of the DOE’s Molten Salts in Extreme Environments Energy Frontier Research Center (MSEE EFRC) and has been published in The Journal of Physical Chemistry B. The team is working to identify other forms of reactivity experimentally. The study provides valuable insights into how electrons interact with molten salts, but there is still more to be explored. Future research will investigate other salt systems and the effects of radiation on molten salts.

Source: Oak Ridge National Laboratory