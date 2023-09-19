The Importance of Fall Prevention and Education in Wales

In Wales, fall prevention is becoming a major focus in public health initiatives. With the help of the National Falls Prevention Taskforce Wales, organizations like Age Cymru are working to raise awareness and educate both children and adults on how to identify and prevent the risks of falling.

For 80-year-old Euronwydd Godwin, a fall down the stairs resulted in a punctured lung, brain clots, and multiple broken bones. After spending over a month in a coma, she was determined to regain her independence with the support of Care and Repair, who provided her with the necessary gadgets to assist her in living on her own.

According to Dr. Inger Singh, the national clinical lead for falls and frailty, there are more than 4,000 hip fractures and 20,000 fractures of any bone in Wales. These injuries not only have a significant impact on individuals but also place a burden on healthcare services. However, with the introduction of fracture liaison services, the risk of subsequent fractures can be reduced by 35-40%.

One challenge in fall prevention is overcoming the stigma associated with admitting a fall. To address this issue, Age Cymru is working with schools across Wales to educate children about the risks of falling and how they can help prevent accidents at home. Through interactive webpages and exercises like identifying hazards in a typical household, children are learning valuable skills to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.

Fall prevention is an ongoing effort in Wales, but progress has been made in recent years. The goal is to ensure that all parts of Wales have access to fracture liaison services and early intervention to reduce the likelihood of future fractures.

Sources: BBC Wales