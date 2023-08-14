Astrophysicist Discovers Gravitational Anomaly Challenging Fundamental Understanding of the Universe

A recent study utilizing data from the European Space Agency’s Gaia space telescope has revealed a groundbreaking discovery known as a “gravitational anomaly.” This discovery challenges the established models of gravity formulated by renowned physicists Albert Einstein and Isaac Newton.

The anomaly was observed in wide binary star systems, where two stars orbit each other. Astronomer Kyu-Hyun Chae from Sejong University in South Korea noticed that when the acceleration of these stars dropped below 0.1 nanometres per second squared, their orbits deviated from Newton’s universal law of gravitation and Einstein’s general relativity.

This finding raises questions about the validity of dark matter, which has often been invoked to explain similar phenomena. Chae notes that studying wide binaries is useful for testing gravity because dark matter does not play a role in their internal dynamics.

In an attempt to explain the observed movements of the stars, Professor Chae proposed a model called Modified Newtonian Dynamics (MOND). MOND suggests a modification of the laws of gravity at low accelerations, providing an alternative explanation to dark matter for irregularities in galactic rotation.

This discovery has received praise from Israeli physicist Mordehai Milgrom, the original proponent of MOND. Milgrom states that Chae’s findings require confirmation through independent analyses, but if verified, they could have significant implications for astrophysics, cosmology, and fundamental physics.

Professor Chae acknowledges the need for further scrutiny and refinement of the results as more data becomes available. However, he believes that this discovery could lead to a major revision of the standard cosmology, which is currently based on general relativity. He expresses excitement about the future implications of this research.