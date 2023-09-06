The Mysterious Phenomenon of Upward-Shooting Red Lightning: Sprites

An astronomer in Slovakia has captured a rare and detailed image of a sprite, a type of upward-shooting red lightning that forms during thunderstorms. Stanislav Kaniansky, an astronomer at the Banská Bystrica Observatory, photographed the sprite near his home in Látky, Slovakia. The sprite appeared like a massive jellyfish, spanning over 31 miles in length and lasting only fractions of a second before vanishing.

Sprites are created when electrical discharges from lightning shoot upward, in addition to their usual downward path. These discharges generate long strands of ionized gas, or plasma, in the ionosphere, which begins approximately 50 miles above the Earth’s surface. Sprites are challenging to photograph due to their fleeting nature and the presence of thick clouds. However, Kaniansky’s vantage point provided him with a clear view of the sprite phenomenon.

This image is hailed as one of the most detailed pictures ever taken of a sprite. While sprites were discovered in the early 1990s, studying them has been difficult due to their brief lifespans. Scientists now speculate that sprites may be triggered by disruptions in atmospheric plasma caused by small objects like meteors, although the exact mechanism remains a mystery.

Sprites are part of a group of phenomena known as transient luminous events (TLE), which are all linked to lightning. Other TLEs include blue jets, which are more energetic versions of sprites, and elves, which are fleeting rings of red light created when lightning-induced electromagnetic pulses hit the ionosphere. Advancements in technology have made it easier to photograph these rare events, allowing for a greater understanding of these natural spectacles.

Sources:

– Spaceweather.com