Astronomer Captures Detailed Image of Rare Sprite Lightning Phenomenon

An astronomer named Stanislav Kaniansky recently captured an incredible image of a rare type of lightning known as a sprite. This sprite appeared during a thunderstorm over central Europe and resembled a gigantic jellyfish floating in the air. The photograph was taken near Kaniansky’s home in Slovakia, and it provides one of the most detailed images of a sprite ever captured.

Sprites are a type of upward-shooting lightning that occurs when electrical discharges from regular lightning shoots upward, creating long strands of plasma in the ionosphere. The ionosphere is the ionized part of Earth’s atmosphere that starts approximately 50 miles above the surface. These sprites are difficult to photograph due to their fleeting nature and the potential obstruction from thick clouds. However, Kaniansky’s positioning allowed for an unobstructed view of the atmosphere just above the cloud tops, resulting in this remarkable image.

Sprites were officially discovered in the early 1990s when NASA’s space shuttles captured the first clear images of the phenomenon. They have proven challenging to study because of their brief lifespan. Scientists speculate that sprites may be triggered by disturbances in atmospheric plasma caused by small objects like meteors, but the exact mechanism behind these phenomena remains unclear.

Sprites are part of a group of transient luminous events (TLE) that are all connected to lightning. Other TLEs include blue jets, which are more energetic versions of sprites, and elves, which are fleeting rings of red light created by electromagnetic pulses from lightning hitting the ionosphere.

Advancements in technology have made it easier to photograph these elusive phenomena. In 2019, instruments aboard the International Space Station captured images of a massive blue jet from space. Additionally, in 2018, an extremely powerful lightning bolt in Oklahoma was accompanied by the sighting of a sprite. Earlier this year, a photographer in Italy captured an eerie photo of a ring-shaped elve hanging above a town.

Overall, this detailed image of a sprite provides valuable insights into this rare and fascinating lightning phenomenon. More research is needed to fully understand the complexities of these transient luminous events.

Source: Spaceweather.com