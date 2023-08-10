Russian Rocket Falls to Earth Near Southern Australia

A Russian rocket body fell back to Earth near southern Australia, creating a spectacle for observers in the region. The rocket was identified as the third stage of a Soyuz rocket that had launched a Glonass navigation satellite earlier on the same day. The reentry of the rocket generated a fireball and a sonic boom that shook homes across Victoria, Australia. The event was witnessed by many residents and shared widely on social media.

The Soyuz rocket launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northwestern Russia and followed a southeasterly trajectory. The third stage of the rocket eventually reentered Earth’s atmosphere southeast of Tasmania, over the open ocean. It occurred at around 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT; midnight Melbourne time). It is worth noting that the rocket body that crashed was not the Soyuz’s uppermost stage, but rather the second stage. The Soyuz’s strap-on boosters are considered its first stage by Russian space officials.

According to Michael Brown, an associate professor at Monash University in Melbourne, space junk reentries are sometimes mistaken for meteors but are typically shorter events due to their faster speed upon entering the atmosphere. While it is possible that small pieces of the rocket fell to Earth or into the sea, the likelihood of space junk causing property damage is rare.

Overall, the incident served as a reminder of the growing issue of space debris and the need for careful monitoring and management of objects in Earth’s orbit.