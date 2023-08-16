An ancient reptile with massive hands and long, sword-like claws has been discovered in southern Brazil. The creature, named Venetorapter gassenae, lived around 230 million years ago during the Triassic period. Its distinct features included a large beak, which it likely used to consume insects, fruits, and small animals.

The fossils of Venetorapter gassenae were found in a rice farm in the state of Rio Grande do Sul. The paleontologists estimate that the reptile stood about 27.5 inches tall (70 centimeters) and was approximately 39 inches long (1 meter). The presence of adult skeletal fragments suggests that the specimen found was fully grown.

Venetorapter gassenae belonged to a group of reptiles known as lagerpetids, which were precursors to pterosaurs. The elongated fourth digit on the reptile’s right hand indicates a close relation to pterosaurs. This digit played a crucial role in supporting the wings of pterosaurs, leading scientists to believe that Venetorapter gassenae may represent a transitional form between lagerpetids and pterosaurs.

Contrary to previous beliefs, the researchers found evidence that lagerpetids, including Venetorapter gassenae, were more anatomically diverse than previously thought. By comparing fossils from various dinosaur, pterosaur, and lagerpetid species, the team discovered that lagerpetids may have been as diverse as pterosaurs and even more diverse than the dinosaurs that existed during the Triassic period.

Further study of Venetorapter gassenae fossils will provide more insights into its diet, appearance, and habitat. The discovery of this unique reptile adds to our understanding of the ancient ecosystem and the evolutionary history of prehistoric creatures.