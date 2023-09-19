Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park to Close During Ring of Fire Eclipse

The Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park has announced that it will be closed for a minimum of five hours during the annular Ring of Fire eclipse on October 14th. The closure will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will affect tour operators, local businesses, visitors, and residents. Indian Route 42, a 17-mile scenic road within the park, will be closed during this time.

The park closure is in accordance with tribal and cultural protocols. Members of the Navajo tribe view the eclipse as a time of renewal and reflection, rather than a spectacle. According to Davis Filfred, a Navajo and board chairman of Utah Dine Bikeyah, during an eclipse, certain activities are prohibited, such as eating, drinking, and being in bed with a partner. The Navajo people take this time off and traditionally engage in chanting and other rituals. Looking directly at an eclipse is also considered taboo.

For the Navajo, the eclipse holds deep significance as it is part of their creation story. It is viewed as an intimate moment between the sun and the moon. Filfred describes it as “their time for the sun and the moon.”

This upcoming annular solar eclipse will be the last visible in the United States until June 21, 2039, according to NASA. It is important to note that a total eclipse will occur in April 2024, but it will not be visible in the West.

Sources:

– Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park

– Davis Filfred, board chairman of Utah Dine Bikeyah

– NASA