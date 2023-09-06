Small Business Owners Prepare for Big Business During Solar Eclipse

A small business owner is doing whatever it takes to ensure the success of their business, even if it means washing dishes. Robert and Kristal Thompson, owners of the Big Rock Candy Mountain Resort near Marysvale, Utah, have embraced this mindset since purchasing the resort just last year. After years of working in corporate America, Robert Thompson wanted a change and saw an opportunity in the resort.

Despite the risks involved, the Thompsons believed that with hard work and dedication, they could attract visitors to the resort. They recognized the natural beauty of the area and wanted to build upon it. Little did they know that their timing would coincide with a rare celestial event.

Marysvale, Utah, located in Piute County, will be hosting one of the largest events in its history with an annular eclipse on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The eclipse is predicted to draw in thousands of visitors to the area, making it a prime opportunity for small businesses to showcase what Marysvale has to offer.

The local community has been preparing for the event, showcasing a variety of events, music, and food, along with providing ample camping space and portable restrooms. Darin Bushman, a Piute County Commissioner, sees this as a chance for the county to gain exposure and attract future tourism.

The Thompsons, along with other businesses in the county, are excited about the potential for increased awareness and patronage, and they are actively promoting what their area has to offer. With the anticipation of more than 30,000 people visiting the region, the Thompsons are hopeful that this unique event will give their business and the entire area a well-deserved spotlight.

