Scientists Discover High Levels of Helium in Arctic Lava, Suggesting Earth’s Core is Leaking

Scientists have made an intriguing discovery that may hint at a leak in the Earth’s core. High levels of helium-3 (³He), a rare isotope, have been found in 62-million-year-old lava flows on Baffin Island in the Arctic Archipelago. This finding challenges the belief that the Earth’s core, a giant molten iron ball at the center of the planet, is encapsulated and isolated.

Typically, ³He found in rocks originates from material bombarded by the sun during the early stages of the planet’s existence. Since the Earth does not produce much ³He and what little does escape into space due to solar radiation, it is unusual to discover high levels of this isotope in rocks today. The majority of ³He-rich rocks have been traced back to the Earth’s mantle.

The levels of ³He found in the Baffin Islands’ lava olivine rocks far exceed what scientists believed to be possible. The Earth’s mantle, which constantly releases lava and absorbs parts of the crust, naturally loses some of the originally preserved ³He over time. However, if the amount of ³He in a rock surpasses a certain limit, it suggests that the helium originates from a different source.

This discovery leads researchers to consider the possibility of the helium originating from the Earth’s core. This challenges the previous understanding that the core and outer layers of the planet, including the mantle and crust, are chemically stable and do not transfer material between them. If this finding holds true, it suggests that our planet’s deep interior is more dynamic than previously thought, with elements moving between the metallic core and rocky parts of the Earth.

Further investigations are now underway to determine if elements other than helium also escape from the Earth’s core and how and when these elements migrate into the rocky components of the planet. This groundbreaking study sheds light on the complex and dynamic nature of our planet and has the potential to revise our understanding of its internal processes.

