Earth’s Oldest Craters and the Mystery of Their Disappearance

Earth’s oldest craters hold valuable information about the early structure of our planet and the composition of celestial bodies within the solar system. However, these mega-craters dating back more than 3.5 billion years have remained elusive to geologists, according to a recent study published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets.

Geologists have found evidence of impacts from billions of years ago, including ejecta, melted rocks, and high-pressure minerals. But the actual craters themselves have not been discovered. The oldest known impact structures on Earth are only about 2 billion years old, leaving a gap of two and a half billion years in the record of mega-craters.

The passage of time and erosion are the primary reasons for the absence of these ancient craters. Matthew S. Huber, a planetary scientist at the University of the Western Cape, explains that the preservation of the few old structures is almost a fluke. Geologists can sometimes use geophysical tools like seismic imaging and gravity mapping to identify buried craters, confirming their existence through physical remnants of the impact.

The research team led by Huber aimed to determine how much erosion can lead to the disappearance of geophysical traces of a crater. Previous studies have suggested that 10 kilometers of vertical erosion would eliminate even the largest impact structures. To test this, they examined the Vredefort crater in South Africa, which is approximately 300 kilometers across and formed about 2 billion years ago.

The impactor’s collision caused the crust and mantle to rise, forming a long-term dome. Over time, erosion wore down the surface, leaving only a semicircle of low hills and some residual signs of the impact. The uplift of the mantle creates a bullseye pattern discernible in gravity maps, but geophysical evidence beyond the central region is lacking.

The researchers focused on understanding the reliability of the deep layers of the structure in recording ancient impacts. They conducted rock core sampling and analysis across a 22-kilometer transect. This study sheds light on the disappearing geophysical remnants of ancient impact craters and the challenges faced by geologists in uncovering Earth’s oldest structures.