Earth’s Oldest Craters: A Window into Early Earth

Earth’s oldest craters hold valuable insights into the early structure of our planet and the composition of celestial bodies within the solar system. These ancient impact structures could also aid in the interpretation of crater records on other planets. However, despite extensive research, geologists have been unable to locate these craters, which may be lost forever, according to a recent study published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets.

Evidence of impacts, such as ejecta, melted rocks, and high-pressure minerals dating back more than 3.5 billion years, has been found. However, the actual craters from this period remain elusive. The oldest known impact structures on Earth, which geologists refer to as “mega-craters,” are merely 2 billion years old. This means that there is a gap spanning two and a half billion years in the record of mega-craters.

According to Matthew S. Huber, a planetary scientist at the University of the Western Cape, South Africa, and leader of the study, this gap is a result of the steady passage of time and the relentless erosion processes. Huber explains that it is fortuitous that the few ancient structures that have been preserved exist at all. Geologists must work with the available information to piece together the story of Earth’s past.

Geophysical tools, such as seismic imaging and gravity mapping, are sometimes utilized to identify buried craters. Once potential impact structures are identified, geologists search for physical remnants of the impact process to confirm their existence. However, the extent to which erosion can erase a crater, removing all geophysical traces, remained uncertain.

To address this question, the researchers conducted an investigation into one of the planet’s oldest known impact structures: the Vredefort crater in South Africa. This 300-kilometer (186-mile) structure, formed about 2 billion years ago, provides valuable insights into the erosion process over time.

The study found that as much as 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) of vertical erosion could erode even the largest impact structures. Only the deepest layers of the structure remain preserved, with the surface now marked by a semicircle of low hills southwest of Johannesburg, along with other smaller signs of impact. The geophysical evidence beyond this central region has vanished.

The research conducted by Huber and his team demonstrates the reliability of the remaining deep layers in recording ancient impacts from both mineralogical and geophysical perspectives. By studying rock cores in a 22-kilometer (13.7-mile) transect, the scientists gained valuable insights into the erosion process from the bottom up.

While Earth’s oldest craters may remain hidden, the study sheds light on the erosion process that has shaped our planet over billions of years. These findings can contribute to our understanding of impact structures not only on Earth, but also on other celestial bodies across the solar system.