Scientists Uncover Link Between Earth’s Deep Mantle and Early Atmosphere

An international team of scientists has made a significant discovery about the connection between Earth’s deep mantle and its early atmosphere, shedding light on the evolution of life on our planet. The researchers focused on magmas formed in ancient subduction zones, where portions of Earth’s crust sink back into the mantle.

The study delves into the Great Oxidation Event (GOE), which occurred between 2.1 and 2.4 billion years ago and led to a rapid increase in Earth’s atmospheric oxygen levels. However, little was known about how these atmospheric changes impacted the Earth’s mantle.

To investigate this, the researchers compared magmas from before and after the GOE. They discovered a transition from reduced to more oxidized magmas. The shift was caused by the deep subduction of oxidized sediments from mountains, which were then recycled into the mantle. This revealed how sediment recycling enabled the atmosphere to access the mantle.

The findings have far-reaching implications. They suggest that these bursts of oxygen may have affected the mantle by contributing to the increased oxidation of magma, altering the composition of the continental crust, and leading to the formation of ore deposits on Earth. The research also raises questions about the role of oxygen in shaping the planet’s history and the conditions that supported the development of life.

The study utilized two-billion-year-old zircon crystals from the Mineiro Belt in Brazil to analyze the sulfur state in minerals. The researchers used the ID21 beamline at the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility in France for the analysis. These crystals acted as time capsules, preserving their original composition.

Study lead author Dr. Hugo Moreira explained the significance of the findings, stating that understanding Earth’s ancient geological evolution and the intimate connection between the deep Earth and its mantle provides valuable insights into the relationship between Earth’s external and internal reservoirs.

The research opens up new possibilities for further investigation into the Earth’s ancient past and its connection to the development of our atmosphere. It challenges scientists to explore the evolution of magma types over time and the complex interplay between plate tectonics and atmospheric cycles.

In collaboration with researchers from various institutions, including the University of Portsmouth, the Universities of Brest, Montpellier, and Sorbonne in France, and the Federal University of Ouro Preto and University of São Paulo in Brazil, this study broadens our understanding of Earth’s geological evolution and paves the way for future discoveries.