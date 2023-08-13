Extreme Weather Events Worsen Globally as Earth’s Temperature Rises

Extreme weather events are worsening globally, with a recent study detailing how these conditions will intensify as the Earth’s temperature rises. The study conducted by scientists at the Bay Area Environmental Research Institute (BAERI) and NASA Ames Research Center examines the severe climate impacts resulting from a 2°C temperature rise.

The study utilizes the NASA Earth eXchange – Global Daily Downscaled Projections (NEX-GDDP) dataset, which provides insights on climate impacts such as heat stress and fire weather. It urges local leaders to develop targeted climate plans using this data to prepare for the projected changes.

Climate variables don’t act in isolation, as changes in one variable can compound the effects of another. The study focuses on the combined impacts of climate variables and their significance on human lives. Two climate impact indicators that were given special attention are heat stress and fire weather.

Heat stress, which combines the effects of temperature and humidity on the human body, is projected to increase in most regions of the world by the 2040s compared to the baseline period of 1950-1979. Equatorial countries are expected to suffer more from a greater number of extreme heat stress days.

Fire weather, measured by a fire weather index (FWI) that combines variables such as temperature, rainfall, humidity, and wind, is also projected to increase globally. The study shows exceptional fire weather increases in the Amazon, central and western North America, and the Mediterranean.

The escalating impacts of these climate extremes could cause significant damage to communities and economies, including fires, floods, landslides, and crop failures. Floods and droughts, in particular, are likely to become more frequent, intense, or longer.

The NEX-GDDP dataset used in the research provides global, daily climate projections until 2100. It improves spatial resolution by downscaling projections generated by leading climate models. This unique dataset can help local leaders develop targeted climate adaptation and mitigation plans specific to their communities.

The study emphasizes the urgent need for decision-makers to understand and prepare for the compounding climate impacts projected for their regions. The availability of regional-scale data like NEX-GDDP can facilitate effective action in addressing climate change.