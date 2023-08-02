The Mystery of Earth’s Lost Ancient Craters: Erosion and Geological Processes Likely Erased Them

The earliest impact scars from asteroids that bombarded Earth’s surface may have been lost forever due to erosion and geological processes, according to a new analysis. Scientists have been unable to find any craters older than about 2 billion years, with only traces such as high-pressure minerals and melted rock remaining.

The Solar System was once more tumultuous, with numerous space rocks colliding heavily with planets. Mars, Mercury, and the Moon bear witness to this violence with their heavily cratered surfaces dating back over 4 billion years. However, Earth’s record of craters beyond 2 billion years is mysteriously empty.

Earth possesses powerful erosional influences and tectonic activity that Mars, Mercury, and the Moon lack. To understand how effective these processes are at erasing crater evidence, scientists studied the Vredefort impact crater in South Africa. It is about 2 billion years old, 300 kilometers (186 miles) across, and believed to have formed when a 20-kilometer (12-mile) asteroid collided with Earth.

The team estimated that vertical erosion of around 10 kilometers is sufficient to erase even the largest craters. Vredefort has experienced an estimated 7 to 10 kilometers of vertical erosion, leaving behind a semicircular ring of hills and invisible alterations underground.

To delve deeper into the impact, the team took rock core samples from different points in the crater. By comparing impacted and non-impacted rocks, they looked for differences in density, porosity, and mineralogy. The results revealed that despite finding some impact minerals and melt within the crater, the rocks in the outer regions were indistinguishable from non-impact rocks.

The findings indicate that older craters may be incredibly challenging to find, as erosion and geological processes effectively erase all geophysical evidence. While this may be disappointing, these processes are also essential for supporting life on Earth.