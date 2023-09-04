Is There a Planet Nine Hidden in Our Solar System?

A recent study by astronomers in Japan suggests the existence of an “Earth-like planet” known as Planet Nine, hidden within the Kuiper Belt – a region beyond Neptune’s orbit. The Kuiper Belt is composed of various interstellar objects such as dwarf planets, asteroids, and volatile elements like methane and ammonia.

The researchers, Patryk Sofia Lykawka and Takashi Ito, discovered a significant object within the Kuiper Belt that exhibits peculiar properties, indicating the possibility of it being a planet. This object exerts gravitational influence over other objects, a characteristic commonly associated with planets.

Their calculations estimate that Planet Nine has a mass that is 1.5 to 3 times that of Earth and is located 500 times the distance between Earth and the sun. While some astronomers remain skeptical about the existence of Planet Nine, previous research has also suggested the possibility of an additional planet in our solar system.

In 2014, Caltech researchers proposed the idea of Planet Nine after observing disturbances in space objects beyond Neptune. Additionally, a study in 2020 hypothesized that Planet Nine might have originally been located more centrally in our solar system until Jupiter’s formation pushed it to the outer edges.

Furthermore, recent research proposed that Planet Nine could be accompanied by 20 “hot” moons with extremely low temperatures. This adds to the intrigue and potential complexity of this potential hidden planet.

It is important to note that the definition of a planet includes three criteria: it must orbit the sun, have a spherical shape, and be massive enough that its gravitational pull dominates its surrounding area.

While further observation and research are necessary to confirm the existence of Planet Nine, this study adds to the growing body of evidence suggesting the possibility of an undiscovered planet lurking in the depths of our solar system.

