Tectonic Plates Moved Faster 2.7 Billion Years Ago, Study Shows

A recent study led by Dr. Jennifer Kasbohm of Yale University aimed to determine if the speed of tectonic plates has changed over the past three billion years. The results of this study have important implications, as plate tectonics played a crucial role in the development of early life and the rise of oxygen on Earth.

Based on measurements of ancient magnetic fields and the dating of rocks in Western Australia, the study focused on the movement of the “Pilbara Craton,” an early continent, around 2.7 billion years ago. The research revealed that the Pilbara Craton moved at a rate of up to 64 centimeters (25 inches) per year, considerably faster than the current fastest plate motion of around 12 centimeters (4.7 inches) per year.

During the Archean eon, basalt lava oozed over Western Australia, similar to how it occurs in Iceland and Hawaii today. At this time, plate tectonics were still relatively new, and continents were in the early stages of emerging. Oxygen was absent from the atmosphere, and microbial communities, preserved as stromatolite fossils, were the most advanced form of life present.

The study aimed to learn more about Archean plate tectonics by analyzing the formation of Archean basalt lavas and the magnetic fields frozen within these solidified basalts. The research aimed to track the movement and speed of the Pilbara Craton as it drifted over Earth’s surface.

Obtaining samples from the Archean era is challenging since most rocks from that time have been transformed through tectonic activity over billions of years. However, the Pilbara Craton has retained its original properties and has not suffered the same heating and deformation as other Archean rocks.

This study required extensive work, with rock dating and magnetic analysis taking a decade to complete. Fieldwork in the Australian outback, sampling, and camping were carried out over 14 weeks in 2013 and 2014, followed by years of laboratory work. Despite the effort invested, the researcher had few samples to work with, and the process of finding samples containing zircon crystals for the uranium-lead dating technique was challenging.

Ultimately, only four out of the 21 ash layers sampled between lava flows yielded relevant dates. The precision of these dates allowed the researchers to track the movement of the Pilbara Craton at four specific points in time. Although the study presented challenges, it provided valuable insights into the movement of tectonic plates during the Archean eon.

Post navigation