Ancient Galaxy Reveals Clues to Galactic Magnetic Fields

A multinational team of astronomers has detected a magnetic field spanning 16,000 light years in an ancient galaxy, providing insights into the formation and evolution of galactic magnetic fields. The galaxy, known as 9io9, was discovered in 2014 as part of the Space Warps citizen science project. Its light is being magnified by a gravitational lens, allowing astronomers to observe the galaxy as it existed over 11 billion years ago.

The discovery was made using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) in Chile. By detecting emitted light from interstellar dust grains in the galaxy, the team observed the polarization of the long-wavelength light, indicating the alignment of the dust grains with the galaxy’s magnetic field. This alignment suggests that intensive star formation in the early stages of the galaxy’s life helped propagate the magnetic field across its span.

Galactic magnetic fields are a fundamental aspect of how galaxies evolve, yet little is known about their origins. The weak magnetic field detected in 9io9, measuring 500 microGauss or less, is consistent with the relatively weak magnetic fields found in other galaxies, including our own Milky Way. These weak magnetic fields are stretched across vast distances, diluting their strength.

The findings of this research contribute to our understanding of how galactic-scale magnetic fields are formed. The research was published in the journal Nature.

– Definitions:

– Gravitational lens: The bending of light caused by the gravitational pull of a massive object, such as a galaxy or cluster of galaxies.

– Einstein ring: A circular image created by the light from a distant object being magnified and distorted by a gravitational lens.

– Polarization: The phenomenon where light waves oscillate in a preferred direction, typically caused by interaction with a magnetic field.

– Gauss: A unit of magnetic field strength. Earth’s magnetic field ranges between 25 and 65 Gauss.

– MicroGauss: A unit of magnetic field strength equal to one millionth of a Gauss. The detected magnetic field in 9io9 is measured in microGauss.