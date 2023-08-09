Astronomers Measure Distant Star with James Webb Space Telescope

Astronomers are using the powerful James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to measure the most distant star ever detected. The star, named Earendel, was first discovered by the Hubble Space Telescope last year. It took 12.9 billion years for Earendel’s light to reach Earth, indicating that the star was shining less than a billion years after the Big Bang. However, Earendel is not just 12.9 billion light-years away; due to the expansion of the universe, it now resides 28 billion light-years from Earth.

The Hubble Space Telescope initially spotted Earendel using gravitational lensing, a phenomenon in which the gravity of a massive object acts like a lens, distorting and brightening light from a more distant body. The JWST team has employed the same strategy, utilizing a gravity cluster called WHL0137-08, which aligns with Earendel.

The JWST is an infrared telescope that captured a glimpse of Earendel last summer, providing enough data for researchers to start characterizing the distant star. For instance, using the NIRCam instrument, it has been determined that Earendel is a massive B-type star, over twice as hot as the sun and a million times more luminous. There may also be hints of a companion star based on its colors, a common occurrence among large stars like Earendel.

The observations made by the JWST are not only contributing to our understanding of Earendel but also shedding light on the galaxy it belongs to, the Sunrise Arc. The telescope has identified a star-forming region and a stable star cluster near Earendel. These discoveries are expanding the field of stellar physics and providing scientists with new insights into the early universe.

Scientists are hopeful that this research could lead to the eventual detection of first-generation stars composed only of the raw materials from the Big Bang—hydrogen and helium. As the JWST continues its study of Earendel and other ancient stars, more discoveries are expected to emerge.