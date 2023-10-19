Amount of Dust in the Air Increases, UN Calls for More Research on Sandstorms and Climate Change

The United Nations has reported an increase in the amount of dust in the world’s air in 2022. The rise is attributed to increased emissions from various regions including west-central Africa, the Arabian Peninsula, the Iranian Plateau, and northwestern China. The UN’s World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has called for more research into how climate change may exacerbate sandstorm hotspots.

According to the WMO’s Airborne Dust Bulletin, human activities such as higher temperatures, drought, higher evaporation, and poor land management contribute to the occurrence of sand and dust storms. These activities reduce soil moisture, creating favorable conditions for the formation of sand and dust storms.

The annual WMO report examines the incidence and hazards of dust storms and their impact on society. It reveals that the global average of annual mean dust surface concentrations in 2022 slightly exceeded that of 2021. Last year, the figure was 13.8 micrograms per cubic meter, while in 2021, it was 13.5 micrograms per cubic meter.

The report highlights that approximately 2,000 million tonnes of dust enter the atmosphere each year, affecting air quality and darkening skies in regions thousands of kilometers away. These dust storms have significant impacts on economies, ecosystems, weather, and climate. While some dust is a natural occurrence, a significant portion is a result of poor water and land management.

Notably, the bulletin detailed three major incidents in 2022. In March, an exceptional dust outbreak occurred from northern Africa over Spain and Portugal, with peak hourly values exceeding 3,500 micrograms per cubic meter, far surpassing the European Union’s daily limit of 50 micrograms. In May, both the Middle East and the eastern United States experienced severe dust storms, impacting visibility and agricultural lands.

WMO chief Petteri Taalas highlights the detrimental effects of sand and dust storms on health, transportation, and agriculture, emphasizing the need for further research into the relationship between dust storms and climate change, which remains relatively unexplored. The WMO calls for the implementation of weather disaster early warning systems worldwide and the integration of dust storm forecasting skills and warning services to mitigate the worsening impacts of climate change.

