The Power of AI Models

Science

Juno spacecraft discovers massive plasma waves on Jupiter

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 4, 2023
NASA’s Juno spacecraft has encountered gigantic plasma waves, known as Kelvin-Helmholtz instabilities (KHIs), during its mission to orbit Jupiter. These waves occur when plasma from the solar wind interacts with the magnetopause of a planet, creating a swirling vortex. Previously observed on Earth and other planets, this is the first confirmation of KHIs on Jupiter.

The Southwest Research Institute (SWRI) and the University of Texas at San Antonio analyzed Juno’s data to investigate these waves in detail. The waves form when there is a difference in velocity between the magnetopause and the solar wind. Plasma from both external sources and the magnetopause itself can cause this phenomenon.

Juno’s Jovian Auroral Distributions Experiment (JADE) used hypersensitive instruments to detect the otherwise invisible plasma waves. JADE consists of an electronics box and sensors that register information about charged particles passing through the plasma. Juno’s magnetometers in the Magnetic Field Investigation (MAG) instrument suite measured the strength of Jupiter’s magnetic field, which determined the formation of KH waves.

The research team observed that the swirling plasma waves pushed more charged particles throughout the magnetopause. However, evidence for waves was only detected during 19 crossings. The presence of KH wave formation under the right conditions remains uncertain.

While similar plasma waves can be found in Earth’s atmosphere, Jupiter’s atmosphere produces even more. Surfers seeking waves should head to Jupiter, Florida, rather than attempting to ride these invisible waves in space.

Source: Geophysical Research Letters, 2023. DOI: 10.1029/2023GL102921

